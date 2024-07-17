Hrw, 'crimini di guerra da Hamas in attacco del 7 ottobre'

epaselect epa11481675 A Palestinian father embraces the body of his dead son at Nasser Hospital after an Israeli air strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 16 July 2024. At least 20 Palestinians have been killed after an Israeli military strike hit near tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD -- ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT