Houthi, 'se Italia ci intralcia l'unica scelta è attaccarla'

epa11209153 Newly recruited state employees take part in a parade amid tensions with the US-led coalition in the Red Sea, in Sana'a, Yemen, 09 March 2024. Yemen's Houthis have been recruiting thousands of militiamen and state employees as part of a mobilization campaign amid tensions with the US-led coalition as the Houthis keep up drone and missile attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Yemen's Houthis have launched new attacks against the US merchant ship Propel Fortune and a number of US war destroyers with several naval missiles and 37 drones in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to a TV statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB