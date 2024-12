Houthi rivendicano missile contro aeroporto di Tel Aviv

epa11793202 A person carries a mock missile during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 25 December 2024. Yemen's Houthis have claim responsibility for a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv in support for the Palestinian people amid the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB