Houthi, intensificheremo attacchi, anche armi sottomarine

epa11170092 Newly recruited university students shout slogans during a protest against US-led strikes on Houthi positions, at Sana'a University, in Sana'a, Yemen, 21 February 2024. Yemen's Houthis have been mobilizing and recruiting thousands of militiamen and university students as part of the creation of an army as the Shiite group prepares for a possible confrontation with the United States, Britain and Israel amid the escalation of Houthi attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in war-torn Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels amid high tensions in the Middle East. The US designation of Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' came into effect on 16 February, due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes since November 2023. The US Department of Defense announced in December 2023 a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB