Houthi, destino equipaggio sequestrato nelle mani di Hamas

epa11134356 New Houthi recruits hold a sign depicting the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader, seized by the Houthis in the Red Sea in late 2023, during a parade against the United States and Israel, in Sana'a, Yemen, 07 February 2024. Yemen's Houthis held a parade for new recruits of the people's army nearby the now-closed embassies of the United Kingdom and Qatar in Sana'a, as part of a mobilization campaign for a possible confrontation with the United States and Israel amid fears of a wider regional conflict stemming from the Houthi escalation of attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The United States Central Command said it had identified six anti-ship ballistic missile launches by Houthis from areas of Yemen toward the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB