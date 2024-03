Houthi, attaccati cacciatorpedinieri Usa con 37 droni

epa09997456 American guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely moored at the French Quay in Gdynia, Poland, 05 June 2022. According to a spokesperson for the Third Ship Flotilla, a tactical unit of the Polish Navy, the ship is visiting to resupply and also demonstration of NATO strength. The US ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, will visit the ship's crew next week. EPA/Adam Warzawa POLAND OUT