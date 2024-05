Houthi attaccano nave greca nel Mar Rosso a largo dello Yemen

epa11366800 Houthi supporters hold up their weapons during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 24 May 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters participated in a solidarity protest to support the Palestinian people in the midst of the current conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Houthis’ leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, claimed in a televised speech on 23 May that Yemen's Houthis have launched eight attacks against ships sailing in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Indian Ocean in the previous week, as well as an attack targeting the Mediterranean Sea, aiming to halting Israel's operations in Gaza. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB