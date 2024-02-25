Houthi annunciano attacco a petroliera Usa nel Mar Rosso

epa11175538 Houthi supporters hold up weapons during a protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 February 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters took to the streets of Sana'a to protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The protest comes after Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, vowed to escalate his movement’s missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza as Israel's military campaign in Gaza continues. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US designation of the Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group' went into effect on 16 February. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in war-torn Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB