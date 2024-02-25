Houthi annunciano attacco a petroliera Usa nel Mar Rosso
epa11175538 Houthi supporters hold up weapons during a protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 February 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters took to the streets of Sana'a to protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The protest comes after Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, vowed to escalate his movement’s missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza as Israel's military campaign in Gaza continues. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US designation of the Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group' went into effect on 16 February. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in war-torn Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
ROMA, 25 FEB - Il portavoce militare degli Houthi, gruppo yemenita legato all'Iran, Yahya Saree ha reso noto che "un'operazione militare ha preso di mira la petroliera americana Torm Thor nel Golfo di Aden con diversi missili". Lo riporta Al Masirah, emittente di proprietà degli Houthi. Saree ha aggiunto che "alcune navi da guerra americane nel Mar Rosso sono state prese di mira con diversi droni". Il comando centrale degli Stati Uniti (Centcom) afferma che il cacciatorpediniere Uss Mason ha abbattuto un missile balistico antinave lanciato nel Golfo di Aden dagli Houthi che probabilmente aveva come obiettivo la petroliera.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti