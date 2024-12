Honda, stop all'intesa con Gm su sviluppo taxi a guida autonoma

epa10937574 Toshihiro Mibe (R), President and CEO of Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co., Ltd., unveils the self-driving vehicle 'Cruise Origin' during a presentation at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, 25 October 2023. The Japan Mobility Show 2023 will be open to the general public from 28 October to 05 November 2023. Honda announced plans to launch a autonomous-driving taxi service using 'Cruise Origin' in Japan in early 2026 with GM Cruise. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA