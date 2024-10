Hezbollah, 'sosteniamo sforzi del Libano per la tregua'

epa11648743 A person watches a speech by Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Hezbollah, broadcasted on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV channel, on their mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 October 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,000 people have been killed and over 9,800 others have been injured in Lebanon since Israel expanded its military operations to Lebanon in September 2024. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH