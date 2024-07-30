Hezbollah rivendica attacco a Israele dal Libano
epa11470832 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli air strike near the southern Lebanese village of Odaisseh, as seen from northern Israel, 10 July 2024. The Israeli military (IDF) stated on 10 July that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck two infrastructure sites of Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Array in the areas of Janta, deep in Lebanon, and Baraachit, in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 30 LUG - Hezbollah ha rivendicato la responsabilità dell'attacco che oggi pomeriggio ha ucciso un civile israeliano nel kibbutz Ha Goshrim, affermando di aver lanciato decine di razzi contro una vicina base militare. Dall'8 ottobre, gli attacchi guidati da Hezbollah hanno provocato 25 morti tra i civili israeliani e 18 tra soldati e riservisti dell'IDF.
