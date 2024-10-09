Hezbollah, respinti 2 tentativi di infiltrazione dell'Idf

epa11630005 Israeli soldiers stand next to and on their tanks at a gathering point in northern Israel, 28 September 2024. TheÂ Israeli army (Tsahal) said on 28 September that military forces continue to strike infrastructure sites of the Hezbollah organization in Lebanon. The army struck over 140 Hezbollah targets since midnight 28 September, including launchers aimed at Israeli civilians, and buildings in which weapons were stored, the report said. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an overnight strike on Beirut, the HezbollahÂ and Tsahal confirmed in statements on 28 September 2024. EPA/ATEF SAFADI