Hezbollah, presa di mira una base dell'intelligence israeliana

epa11621969 Firefighters douse a fire after projectiles fired from Lebanon hit an emergency storage in the Kiryat Shmona municipality, northern Israel, 24 September 2024. Hezbollah fired rockets on the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona. According to the Israeli authorities, the strikes did not make victims but caused several fires. Israel's army had struck Lebanon in the past 24h against what it said was 'dozens of Hezbollah targets in numerous areas in southern Lebanon'. The Lebanese Health Ministry said on 23 September that almost 500 people were killed following the Israeli strikes on Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI