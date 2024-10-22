Hezbollah, 'lanciato razzi sui sobborghi di Tel Aviv'

epaselect epa11439957 Smoke billows in the Israeli northern town of Metulla from cross-border rockets launched by Hezbollah from the Lebanese side, as seen from Khiam village, Lebanon, 26 June 2024. According to an Israeli army report, the IDF fighter jets on 26 June struck Hezbollah military structure and observation post and other infrastructure in the areas of Kfarchouba, Ayta ash Shab, and Khiam in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah said in statement the group targeted buildings in Metulla with 'appropriate weapons' in response to the Israeli attacks on southern villages. EPA/STR