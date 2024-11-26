Hezbollah, Israele si vendica sui libanesi prima di tregua

epaselect epa11741380 Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the Dahieh district, near Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (L, rear), in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 26 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,750 people have been killed and more than 15,650 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH