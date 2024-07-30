Hezbollah, 'Israele ha colpito Beirut'
epa11483372 Smoke rises from a fire as a result of projectiles fired from southern Lebanon, along a road near Beit Hillel, northern Israel, 17 July 2024. The Israeli military stated that approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon in the area of Nahariyya, adding that some of the projectiles were 'successfully intercepted' the rest fell in open areas. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the incident. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
BEIRUT, 30 LUG - Fonti vicine ad Hezbollah hanno affermato che Israele ha effettuato un raid in un sobborgo meridionale di Beirut. Secondo il canale libanese Al-Jadeed, caccia israeliani hanno attaccato il quartiere Da'aheh a Beirut, una roccaforte di Hezbollah. L'attacco era mirato alla zona di Harat Harik. L'obiettivo era il consiglio della Shura di Hezbollah, in particolare un membro senior di Hezbollah, il cui destino non è ancora chiaro.
