Hezbollah, funerali ufficiali di Nasrallah all'inizio del 2025

epa11750190 People hold photos of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a commemoration event organized by the group at the site where Nasrallah was killed, Haret Hreik neighborhood in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 30 November 2024. Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut on 27 September. A 60-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah came into force on 27 November. EPA/STRINGER