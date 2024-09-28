Hezbollah conferma, Nasrallah è morto

epa11530786 Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivers a televised speech at a memorial ceremony to mark one week since the killing of late Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr, in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2024. Shukr was killed in an Israeli strike on 30 July in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH