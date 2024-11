Hezbollah, attaccata con droni casa capo aeronautica di Israele

epa11731362 A drone flies near Kafr Dan village near the West Bank city of Jenin, 20 November 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health at least one person has been killed in the airstrike. Since 07 October 2023, nearly 750 Palestinians have been killed and around 6,500 have been injured across the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). EPA/ALAA BADARNEH