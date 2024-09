Hezbollah annuncia la morte di un comandante

epa11622383 The Israeli 'Iron Dome' air defense system intercepts missiles fired from south Lebanon over the city of Safed in upper Galilee, northern Israel, 24 September 2024. According to the Israeli authorities, over 50 missiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, and most of them were intercepted. Israel's army had struck Lebanon in the past 24h against what it said was 'dozens of Hezbollah targets in numerous areas in southern Lebanon'. The Lebanese Health Ministry said on 23 September that almost 500 people were killed following the Israeli strikes on Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI