Hezbollah, 'abbiamo lanciato 100 razzi contro Israele'
epa11436620 Smoke rises after Israeli foreces intercepted a aerial target that crossed from Lebanon near Dishon, northern Israel, 25 June 2024. According to an Israeli army report, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon, and Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon on 25 June. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
BEIRUT, 03 LUG - Hezbollah ha fatto sapere di aver lanciato "100" razzi contro Israele in risposta all'uccisione dell'alto comandante del movimento, Abu Ali Nasser, colpito in un raid con un drone.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti