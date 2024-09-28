Helene, il bilancio dei morti in Usa sale a oltre 45
epa11628725 Peachtree Park Apartments resident Candice Ocvil (R) and Good Samaritan Jibri Tolen (L) row through flood waters from Peachtree Creek after Tropical Storm Helene raced through Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 September 2024. Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida and several deaths have been reported in Georgia. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
AA
WASHINGTON, 27 SET - Sono almeno 45 le persone morte in cinque Stati americani a causa dell'uragano Helene. E' questo l'ultimo, bilancio, ancora provvisorio, diffuso dalle autorità.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti