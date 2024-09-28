Giornale di Brescia
Italia e Estero

Helene, il bilancio dei morti in Usa sale a oltre 45

epa11628725 Peachtree Park Apartments resident Candice Ocvil (R) and Good Samaritan Jibri Tolen (L) row through flood waters from Peachtree Creek after Tropical Storm Helene raced through Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 September 2024. Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida and several deaths have been reported in Georgia. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
WASHINGTON, 27 SET - Sono almeno 45 le persone morte in cinque Stati americani a causa dell'uragano Helene. E' questo l'ultimo, bilancio, ancora provvisorio, diffuso dalle autorità.

