Harry e Meghan Markle annunciano due nuove serie Netflix

epa10865135 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, 16 September 2023. The Invictus Games 2023 took place from 09 to 16 September in Duesseldorf and are intended for military personnel and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured in service. EPA/Christopher Neundorf