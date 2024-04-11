Harry e Meghan Markle annunciano due nuove serie Netflix
epa10865135 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, 16 September 2023. The Invictus Games 2023 took place from 09 to 16 September in Duesseldorf and are intended for military personnel and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured in service. EPA/Christopher Neundorf
NEW YORK, 11 APR - Il principe Harry e la moglie Meghan Markle annunciano due loro nuove serie nonfiction su Netflix, inclusa una che "celebra la gioia del cucinare e del giardinaggio" curata direttamente dalla duchessa di Sussex. L'altra sarà invece dedicata al polo professionistico, uno sport che sta molto a cuore a Harry. Le due serie saranno dirette da Micheal Steed, che ha lavorato per 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknow'.
