Harry e Meghan augurano 'salute e guarigione a Kate'

epa08116524 (FILE) - (L-R) Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day Church service in Sandringham, Norfolk, Britain, 25 December 2018 (reissued 10 January 2020). Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have announced in a statement on 08 January that they will step back as 'senior' royal family members and work to become financially independent. EPA/STR UK AND IRELAND OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT *** Local Caption *** 54860090