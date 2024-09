Harris vola al confine col Messico e attacca Trump

epa11627258 US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC, USA, 26 September 2024. President Biden on 26 September announced a 2.4 billion Dollars in military assistance, under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, among other military aids to Ukraine, and plans to convene a leader-level meeting of key allies to coordinate additional support when he visits Germany next month. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL