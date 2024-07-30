Harris vola ad Atlanta e corteggia il voto afroamericano
epa11495977 US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention during her keynote speech in Houston, Texas, USA, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden announced on 21 July he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to be the Democratic Party's new nominee for the US elections in November 2024. EPA/LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON
AA
WASHINGTON, 30 LUG - Kamala Harris vola oggi ad Atlanta per corteggiare il voto degli afroamericani. Per lei si esibirà la rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
