Harris, 'respingere la violenza, serve un dialogo civile'++
epaselect epa11605081 US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2024 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, DC, USA, 14 September 2024. The dinner, hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF), honors the work done by the two groups to uphold democratic norms and institutions and chart a pathway for progress for Black Americans. EPA/Kent Nishimura / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 17 SET - "Dobbiamo avere un dialogo civile ed essere in grado di superare le nostre differenze. Non c'è posto per la violenza". Lo ha detto Kamala Harris in un'intervista alla radio in lingua spagnola Chiquibaby. A proposito dell'attentato a Trump la vice presidente ha raccontato di essere stata informata "subito dopo" e ha ribadito di essere grata che il tycoon stia bene.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti