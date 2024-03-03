Harris, Israele 'apra i valichi, non colpisca convogli aiuti'
epa11185550 US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the fight for voting rights, announcing steps to ensure Americans have information they need to vote, in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 February 2024. Vice President Harris hosts her second convening of the new year with leaders on the frontlines of protecting voting rights. EPA/LEIGH VOGEL / POOL
ROMA, 03 MAR - "Israele deve fare molto di più per fare arrivare gli aiuti a Gaza. Non ci sono scuse". Lo ha detto la vice presidente Kamala Harris esortando il governo israeliano ad "aprire valichi, non colpire i convogli umanitari e non ostacolare l'assistenza umanitaria"
