Harris incassa l'endorsement dei leader dem al Congresso
epa11234402 Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R) greets House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (L) before they spoke on the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 March 2024. The US administration is holding events in eight battleground states to mark the anniversary of the landmark health care law. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
WASHINGTON, 23 LUG - Kamala Harris ha incassato l'endorsement da parte dei leader dem al Senato e alla Camera, Chuck Schumer e Hakeem Jeffries. "Siamo con lei", hanno detto in una conferenza stampa. "Harris ha eccitato e dato energia ai democratici", ha detto Jeffries.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti