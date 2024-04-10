Haniyeh, 'la morte dei miei figli non influenzerà Hamas'
epa11038162 A handout photo made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh speaking to media in Doha, Qatar, 20 December 2023. Haniyeh met earlier with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian, who is visiting Qatar for the fourth time since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel conflict. EPA/IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
TEL AVIV, 10 APR - "L'uccisione dei miei figli non influenzerà le richieste di Hamas sul cessate il fuoco". Lo ha detto il leader Ismail Haniyeh, citato da Haaretz. Poco prima una fonte israeliana, citata dallo stesso giornale, aveva sostenuto che l'attacco a Gaza avrebbe potuto far deragliare le trattative al Cairo.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti