Haniyeh, 'al Ramadan i palestinesi vadano alla Spianata'
epa09307311 A handout photo made available by the Official Photography of the Lebanese Government Dalati Nohra shows Senior Political Leader of Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh speaks to media after his meeting with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 28 June 2021. Ismail Haniyeh arrived in an official visit to Lebanon, to discuss the situation of the displaced Palestinians during the economic and political crisis in Lebanon. EPA/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
TEL AVIV, 28 FEB - Il leader di Hamas Ismail Haniyeh ha fatto appello ai palestinesi di Gerusalemme e della Cisgiordania di marciare verso la Spianata delle Moschee a Gerusalemme nel primo giorno di Ramadan, il prossimo 10/11 marzo. Lo riporta la Reuters citata da Haaretz.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti