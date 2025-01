Hamas, vittime a Gaza salite a 45.581, 28 nelle ultime 24 ore

epa11801979 Palestinians pray next to the bodies of their relatives killed during an Israeli airstrike on an internally displaced persons camp in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 02 January 2025. Ten Palestinians were killed in the airstrike, according to the local Nasser Hospital. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD