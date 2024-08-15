Hamas, superati i 40 mila morti a Gaza
epaselect epa11006800 Relatives of Palestinians from the Murad family, who died during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 02 December 2023. Israeli forces hit targets in the Gaza Strip after a weeklong truce expired on 01 December. More than 15,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
GAZA, 15 AGO - Il ministero della Salute delle Striscia di Gaza, espressione di Hamas, ha annunciato che il bilancio dei palestinesi uccisi dall'inizio della guerra, il 7 ottobre scorso, ha varcato la soglia dei 40 mila, toccando quota 40.005 dopo l'aggiunta di 40 nuove vittime nelle ultime 24 ore. Hamas stima il numero di feriti in 92.401.
