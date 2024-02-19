Hamas, 'superati 29mila morti dall'inizio della guerra a Gaza'
epa11056876 Relatives of Palestinians from the Abu Hatab family, who were killed during an Israeli air strike that targeted areas classified by the Israeli army as safe in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies outside Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 04 January 2024. More than 22,300 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 04 January that it conducted raids in Khan Yunis, as its ground, air, and naval troops are 'continuing to conduct joint combat' across the Gaza Strip. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - STRISCIA DI GAZA, 19 FEB - Il ministero della Sanità della Gaza, gestito da Hamas, ha affermato che almeno 29.092 persone sono state uccise nel territorio palestinese durante la guerra tra militanti e Israele. Un totale di 107 persone sono morte nelle ultime 24 ore e 69.028 persone sono rimaste ferite dallo scoppio della guerra il 7 ottobre, si aggiunge in una nota. (ANSA-AFP).
