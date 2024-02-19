Hamas, 'superati 29mila morti dall'inizio della guerra a Gaza'

epa11056876 Relatives of Palestinians from the Abu Hatab family, who were killed during an Israeli air strike that targeted areas classified by the Israeli army as safe in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies outside Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 04 January 2024. More than 22,300 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 04 January that it conducted raids in Khan Yunis, as its ground, air, and naval troops are 'continuing to conduct joint combat' across the Gaza Strip. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD