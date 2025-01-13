Hamas, sale a 46.584 numero dei palestinesi uccisi, 19 in 24 ore
epa11814591 A destroyed house following an Israeli air strike on Deir Al Balah refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 09 January 2025. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least six Palestinians were killed and more than 12 others injured on 08 January after an Israeli airstrike hit Deir Al Balah refugee camp in central Gaza. More than 45,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 13 GEN - Almeno 46.584 palestinesi sono stati uccisi e 109.731 feriti negli attacchi israeliani a Gaza dal 7 ottobre 2023: lo ha affermato lunedì il ministero della Salute di Gaza in una nota. Almeno 19 palestinesi sono stati uccisi nelle ultime 24 ore, ha affermato il ministero, controllato da Hamas.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti