Hamas, sale a 34.097 il bilancio dei morti a Gaza dal 7 ottobre

epa10915461 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza City, 12 October 2023. More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after Israel started bombing the Palestinian enclave in response to attacks carried out by the Islamist movement Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 4,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since 07 October, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER