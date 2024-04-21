Hamas, sale a 34.097 il bilancio dei morti a Gaza dal 7 ottobre
epa10915461 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza City, 12 October 2023. More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after Israel started bombing the Palestinian enclave in response to attacks carried out by the Islamist movement Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 4,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since 07 October, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 21 APR - Almeno 34.097 palestinesi uccisi e 76.980 feriti negli attacchi israeliani su Gaza dal 7 ottobre. Ad aggiornare il bilancio delle vittime nella Striscia è il ministero della Sanità di Gaza, gestito da Hamas, che ha stimato che nelle ultime 24 ore circa 48 palestinesi siano stati uccisi e altri 79 feriti. La maggior parte delle vittime sono donne e bambini, ha precisato la stessa fonte. Lo riporta il Guardian.
