Hamas, respingiamo nuove condizioni di Israele per accordo
epa11562797 A view of damage after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Hamad City in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 24 August 2024. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 25 AGO - Hamas respinge le nuove condizioni di Israele nei colloqui in corso per il cessate il fuoco a Gaza: secondo il funzionario di Hamas Osama Hamdan che ha parlato domenica ad Al-Aqsa TV, le voci in merito a un accordo imminente sono false. Il gruppo sostiene di attenersi alla proposta di cessate il fuoco del 2 luglio e che i discorsi degli Stati Uniti su un accordo imminente servono a scopi elettorali statunitensi. Lo riporta il Guardian.
