Hamas respinge accuse dell'Onu sugli stupri del 7 ottobre

epa11075774 An Israeli woman visits the Nova music festival location near kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza border in Israel, 14 January 2024. 14 January 2024 marks the one-hundredth day since Hamas' attack on Israel. More than 23,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI