Hamas, 'parole di Biden fuorvianti sulla nostra posizione'
epa11555151 ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT Relatives mourn next to the body of a Palestinian man following an Israeli operation in the Khan Younis camp, inside the Nasser Hospital, southern Gaza Strip, 19 August 2024. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli troops expanded the operation in the Gaza Strip to the Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah areas. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TEL AVIV, 20 AGO - Le parole del presidente Usa Joe Biden sul "passo indietro" di Hamas sono "fuorvianti e non rappresentano la vera posizione del movimento che auspica arrivare a un accordo sul cessate il fuoco". Lo afferma lo stesso Hamas in un comunicato accusando Biden di dare così "luce verde" al governo israeliano di proseguire la guerra a Gaza e "commettere altri crimini contro i civili" palestinesi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti