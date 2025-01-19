Hamas,numero dei morti a Gaza fino alla tregua è di 46.913

epa11825813 Palestinians attend the funeral of the members of a Palestinian family killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 15 January 2025. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 11 Palestinians were killed following an overnight Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. More than 46,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER