Hamas, 'nostra posizione è cessate il fuoco e ritiro Idf'
epa11259984 (FILE) - A photo taken while embedded with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows Israeli soldiers standing next to the entrance to a tunnel in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jabalia, on the outskirts of the city of Gaza, northern Gaza Strip, 08 December 2023 (reissued 05 April 2024). On 07 October 2023, Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Six months later, and after more than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF); the conflict continues with what the UN agencies described as a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and high political tensions in Israel. The UN Security Council passed a resolution on 25 March demanding an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza for the duration of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. But with Ramadan soon over, both Gazans and relatives of Israelis taken hostage in the October attacks are unsure when this latest flare-up of a long term conflict will really end. EPA/ATEF SAFADI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
TEL AVIV, 06 APR - Hamas resta sulle sue posizioni del 14 marzo riguardo un possibile accordo per una tregua a Gaza ma una delegazione della fazione guidata da Khalil Al-Hayya andrà domani al Cairo "in risposta ad una chiamata dai nostri fratelli egiziani". Lo ha fatto sapere su Telegram Hamas ribadendo che le posizioni per un accordo sono "un cessate il fuoco permanente, il ritiro dell'esercito da Gaza, il ritorno degli sfollati, la libertà di movimento e un serio accordo di scambio di prigionieri". Nella capitale egiziana sono in corso tentativi per riprendere i negoziati.
