Hamas, 'non siamo noi ad ostacolare l'accordo'

epa11386833 A view of damage following an Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 03 June 2024. More than 25 people were killed following overnight Israeli military strikes in Al Nuseritat and Al Bureij camps, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER