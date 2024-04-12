'Hamas non intende proseguire i negoziati'

epa11272052 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen form an area of Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza Strip, evening of 10 April 2024 (Issued 11 April 2024). More than 33,400 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER