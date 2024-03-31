Hamas, non ancora deciso se inviare delegazione a colloqui

epa11249350 Palestinians search for missing people and victims under the rubble of Moussa family's destroyed home following an Israeli air strike, in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 29 March 2024. According to the Palestinian Civil Defence, a strike hit a residential building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, killing more than 10 Palestinians, most of them displaced, while at least 15 others are still buried under the rubble. More than 32,500 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER