Hamas, 'Netanyahu torna a tergiversare sull'intesa'
epa11499383 A Palestinian inspects the destroued Khadija school following an Israeli air strike in Deir Al Balah town, Gaza Strip, 27 July 2024. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 31 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strike in Khan Younis and more than 80 others were injured. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 29 LUG - "Netanyahu è ritornato alla strategia della procrastinazione, del ritardo e della fuga dal raggiungimento di un accordo". Lo ha detto Hamas riferendosi, su Telegram, alle trattative di Roma nelle quali - a suo giudizio - il premier israeliano, "in base a quanto riferito dai mediatori ha stabilito nuove condizioni e richieste, in cui ha ritrattato ciò che i mediatori hanno trasmesso come un documento 'israeliano', parte del progetto Biden e a seguito di una risoluzione del Consiglio di sicurezza dell'Onu".
