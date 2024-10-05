Hamas, morti totali a Gaza sono 41.825, 23 in 24 ore
epa11641281 Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 04 October 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Balah on 04 October. More than 41,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GAZA, 05 OTT - Il bilancio totale dei morti palestinesi nella Striscia di Gaza dal 7 ottobre di un anno fa è salito a 41.825, compresi 23 che hanno perso la vita nelle ultime 24 ore. Lo fa sapere nel suo bollettino quotidiano Hamas, attraverso il ministero della Salute di Gaza. I feriti totali, riferisce Hamas, sono 96.910.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti