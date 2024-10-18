Hamas, 'libereremo ostaggi solo quando Israele si ritirerà'

epa11653157 Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters carry placards showing images of their loved ones during a protest calling for a ceasefire and for their release near the Kirya area, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 October 2024. According to the Israeli military, 101 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN