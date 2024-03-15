Hamas, le vittime a Gaza sono salite a 31.500

epa11006813 The sister (L) of a Palestinian from the Murad family, who died during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, reacts as relatives gather outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 02 December 2023. Israeli forces hit targets in the Gaza Strip after a weeklong truce expired on 01 December. More than 15,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD