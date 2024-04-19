Hamas, l'aggressione di Israele all'Iran è un'escalation

epa03794178 (FILE) A file photo dated 02 October 2005 shows Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri during a news conference in Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Several Palestinian groups on 20 July 2013 said they opposed the resumption of direct peace talks with Israel after more than two years. Sami Abu Zuhri, spokesperson for the Islamist movement Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip said the resumption of direct peace talks with Israel 'is very dangerous' and that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to resume the talks with Israel 'contradicts the national consensus that the Palestinians agreed upon.' US Secretary of State John Kerry had announced in Amman, Jordam, on 19 July 2013 that the Israelis and Palestinians had agreed to enter peace talks starting next week in Washington, USA. EPA/ALI ALI