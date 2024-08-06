Hamas, 'la scelta di Sinwar un forte messaggio a Israele'

epa11303292 Houthi supporters chant slogans as another (C) holds up posters depicting the Houthis' top leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi (UP), (DOWN R-L) Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, Hamas' chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, and the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinians, in Sana'a, Yemen, 26 April 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters participated in a protest against the United States and Israel and to show their solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for fresh missile and drone attacks against vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and against the Israeli port city of Eilat after a few weeks of inactivity, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The Houthis vowed to carry out more military operations against commercial ships until Israel ends the bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB